India vs Windies: Mayank Agarwal Gets His First Practice Session With Team India. Watch Video

With Virat Kohli's return, Team India are ready to host the Windies for a two-match Test series starting October 4 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Kohli, after being rested for the Asia Cup 2018, will lead the 15-member squad , with Ajinkya Rahane as his deputy. With Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar not featuring in the squad, youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal have been roped in. Ahead of the first Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a video featuring Mayank's first practice session with Team India. Mayank, raring to play his maiden Test, received a call-up after performing consistently in List A and first-class cricket.

When @mayankcricket had his first stint in the #TeamIndia nets at Rajkot #INDvWI

That sweet sound off the bat pic.twitter.com/WEhO4aG7Rw — BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2018

The BCCI also uploaded some photographs of the team's practice session in Rajkot.

India, the world's No. 1 Test side, will start as favourites against the eighth-ranked Windies.

Keeping in view the tough Australian tour in November, India's cricketers will be looking for confidence-boosting victories at home.

The Indian fast bowling department will be led by Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. And spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are a formidable force at home.

Windies are arriving in India after a successful home season, where they drew a Test series against Sri Lanka and then drubbed Bangladesh 2-0.

Batsman Sunil Ambris has already made his case for a place in the playing XI after his unbeaten 114 in the tourists' only warm-up game in India.

After the completion of the Test series, India will host the Windies for five ODIs followed by a three-match T20I series.

Indian team for the Windies Tests: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.