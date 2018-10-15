India vs West Indies: How Team India Braved Extreme Heat Conditions Against The Windies

India defeated the Windies by 10 wickets in the second Test to clinch the two-match Test series 2-0 on Sunday in Hyderabad. Continuing their dominant run at home, India wrapped up the match in three days, outclassing the visitors for the second time in the row. Apart from the dominant performance from the home team, the conditions under which the players played the two Test matches were also a talking point for the cricket pundits. With temperatures rising above 38 degrees in both Rajkot and Hyderabad, players faced difficulties on the field during the play. Regular drinks break taken by the batsmen, were often questioned by the opposition captains and the umpires. Maintaining the fitness of the players under the extreme weather conditions was a difficult task, that the trainers from both the teams carried quite well throughout the series. Team India fitness coach fitness coach Shankar Basu, post the completion of the second Test, elaborated on how the players fought and the scorching heat during the Test series.