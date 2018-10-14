Prithvi Shaw has made a dream start to international cricket after being adjudged the man of the series in his maiden Test series. The 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw played a pivotal role to help the home team whitewash the Windies 2-0 by notching up scores of an unbeaten 134 (1st Test), 70 and 33 not out (2nd Test). However, he was lucky to survive in the second innings of the final Test when Ian Gould made an umpiring error. The English umpire gave Shaw not-out on a Jason Holder short-pitch delivery that hit Shaw on his left arm. Holder quickly took the review and the replays showed the ball pitching in-line, impacting in-line and clipping the bails.

Shaw survived because the original decision was a not-out from Gould.

The Englishman immediately realised his mistake and gave a sheepish grin to Holder as the cameras panned on him.

Holder, to his credit, wasn't to aggrieved and also smiled back at the umpire as the two got into a brief conversation.

Gould was caught on camera, saying "sorry" to Holder and the hilarious video quickly started doing the rounds on Twitter.

Shaw on being adjudged the man of the series said that it was a special moment for him.

"It was a happy moment for me and finishing the game for India means a lot for me. It is my first series, winning 2-0 and winning the Man of the Series makes it all the more special," Shaw said.

"Everyone is like a family; there is no senior or junior. It is a great journey and I am looking forward to a lot of it. I don't know what is happening next, I just want to enjoy this moment," he concluded.

Team India will next host the visitors in a five-match One-Day International (ODI), which will be followed with a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series.