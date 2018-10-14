 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies: Jason Holder Achieves Wonder Milestone During Second Test vs India

Updated: 14 October 2018 16:40 IST

Jason Holder recorded the best bowling average in the last 100 years in a calendar year.

Windies skipper Jason Holder returned from an injury to spearhead his side's bowling © AFP

Windies skipper Jason Holder returned from an injury to spearhead his side's bowling attack by picking his fifth five-wicket haul and dismiss India for 367 runs in the first innings of the second Test at Hyderabad. In doing so, the 26-year-old recorded the best bowling average by any bowler in a calendar year in the past 100 years. Holder, with 33 wickets to his name in the current calendar year averages 11.87. The record was earlier held by former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who had 30 wickets to his name in 2003 at an average of 12.36.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also took note of Holder's significant achievements and praised him for his achievement.
 

In the ongoing match, Holder also became the first Windies bowler to complete four five-wicket hauls in a calendar year after Courtney Walsh. The last one came from Windies legend Walsh in 2000.

However, the records achieved by Holder did not help the Windies take an upper hand over hosts India in the second Test.

Holder has represented his nation in 34 Tests, 80 ODIs and eight T20Is. His bowling average stands at 31.67 in the 50-over format and 32.85 in the shortest format of the game.

With the bat, Holder has 1,483 runs in Test and has accumulated 1,262 ODI runs.

The Windies trail 0-1 in the two-match Test series. Their overseas tour against India includes a five-match One-Day International (ODI) and three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series.

Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Jason Holder India vs West Indies 2018 India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Cricket
