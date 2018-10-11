 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

Roston Chase Says Windies Have Plan In Place For Prithvi Shaw In 2nd Test

Updated: 11 October 2018 16:51 IST

Prithvi Shaw scored a century on debut in the first Test of the series.

Roston Chase Says Windies Have Plan In Place For Prithvi Shaw In 2nd Test
Prithvi Shaw marked his Test debut for India with a brilliant century. © PTI

Prithvi Shaw marked his Test debut for India with a brilliant century against the Windies in the opening Test at Rajkot. Prithvi Shaw played a key role in India's big win as the hosts outclassed the tourists by an innings and 272 runs to take 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Ahead of the final Test against India, Windies all-rounder Roston Chase said that they are better-prepared to tackle Shaw and they will learn from their mistakes in the first game.

"I am sure our guys would have learnt quickly from what happened in the first Test and we will know some of the strengths of the young Shaw, who really took us apart early in the game. I am sure we will learn from our mistakes in the first game and move on smartly in the second game," Chase said.

However, Chase did not want to disclose the plan they have in place for Shaw.

"We had a long chat after the first Test and came up with some plans. We discussed how we are looking to bowl at him in the second Test along with some of the other batters. I can't obviously discuss our plans in the conference. I think we have a better idea of what we are looking to do against him," the Windies all-rounder further added.

One of the positives going into the second Test is the presence of senior-most pacer Kemar Roach and captain Jason Holder.

"It's always good to have the captain back. I am not sure what the line-up will be for the next match. Can't really say who is playing but it's really good to have Kemar Roach back, a very senior player and brings a lot of experience to the team. So yeah, it's good to have both of them back," Chase remarked.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Roston Chase India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Leave Prithvi Shaw Alone, Demands Virat Kohli, Asking Everyone To Give The Teenager
Leave Prithvi Shaw Alone, Demands Virat Kohli, Asking Everyone To Give The Teenager 'Some Space'
Umesh Yadav
Umesh Yadav 'Unfortunate'; KL Rahul 'Long-Term Investment', Says Bowling Coach Bharat Arun
India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav Commentates On His Maiden Five Wicket Haul In Test Cricket
India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav Commentates On His Maiden Five Wicket Haul In Test Cricket
India vs West Indies: India Showed Us How To Bat, Says West Indies Captain Kraigg Brathwaite
India vs West Indies: India Showed Us How To Bat, Says West Indies Captain Kraigg Brathwaite
Windies Need To Learn From India
Windies Need To Learn From India's Performance, Says Captain Kraigg Brathwaite
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.