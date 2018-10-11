Roston Chase Says Windies Have Plan In Place For Prithvi Shaw In 2nd Test

Prithvi Shaw marked his Test debut for India with a brilliant century against the Windies in the opening Test at Rajkot. Prithvi Shaw played a key role in India's big win as the hosts outclassed the tourists by an innings and 272 runs to take 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series . Ahead of the final Test against India, Windies all-rounder Roston Chase said that they are better-prepared to tackle Shaw and they will learn from their mistakes in the first game.

"I am sure our guys would have learnt quickly from what happened in the first Test and we will know some of the strengths of the young Shaw, who really took us apart early in the game. I am sure we will learn from our mistakes in the first game and move on smartly in the second game," Chase said.

However, Chase did not want to disclose the plan they have in place for Shaw.

"We had a long chat after the first Test and came up with some plans. We discussed how we are looking to bowl at him in the second Test along with some of the other batters. I can't obviously discuss our plans in the conference. I think we have a better idea of what we are looking to do against him," the Windies all-rounder further added.

One of the positives going into the second Test is the presence of senior-most pacer Kemar Roach and captain Jason Holder.

"It's always good to have the captain back. I am not sure what the line-up will be for the next match. Can't really say who is playing but it's really good to have Kemar Roach back, a very senior player and brings a lot of experience to the team. So yeah, it's good to have both of them back," Chase remarked.

(With PTI inputs)