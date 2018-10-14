 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India Achieve Remarkable Feat After Emphatic Series Win Over Windies

Updated: 14 October 2018 20:53 IST

India outclassed the Windies by 10 wickets in the 2nd Test to clinch the series 2-0.

India's 2-0 series win over the Windies helped them win their 10 consecutive series at home. © AFP

India demolished the visiting Windies team inside three days to clinch the two-match series 2-0 on Sunday. The series win over the Windies meant that India became only the second team to win 10 consecutive series on home soil. Australia are the only team to achieve the landmark, having done it twice -- 1994/95-2000/01 and 2004-2008/09. No other team has more than eight home series victories in a row. India are unbeaten at home since 2012/13 and going by their performance against the Windies, it's hard to imagine that the run will come to an end anytime soon.

India's unbeaten run started with a 4-0 demolition of Australia in 2012-13. Since the start of 2013, India have played 29 Tests at home, winning 23 of them, losing one and drawing five.

India achieved another astonishing feat with the 10-wicket win over the Windies in Hyderabad. India have now won three consecutive Tests at home inside three days. Afghanistan were beaten within two days while the opening Test against the Windies in Rajkot ended within three days.

Surprisingly, however, this is not a record for India, having won four straight Tests inside three days between 2013 and 2015.

This was also India's seventh successive series win over the Windies. India have not lost to the Windies in 21 consecutive Tests, a run that started back in 2002. This is the eighth longest unbeaten run against an opposition in Test history.

England hold the record with a remarkable 47-match unbeaten streak against New Zealand from 1930-75.

Following the culmination of the Test series, the focus now shifts to the limited-over series between India and the Windies. The two teams will clash in a five-match ODI series, which will be followed by a three-match T20I series.

Highlights
  • India beat the Windies by 10 wickets in the 2nd Test
  • India clinched the two-match series 2-0
  • This was India's 10th consecutive series win at home
