India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

Watch: Spinner Krunal Pandya Bowls A Bouncer, Leaves Everyone Surprised

Updated: 07 November 2018 20:35 IST

Krunal Pandya bowled the bouncer in the 13th over the West Indies innings.

Krunal Pandya has been surprising everyone ever since he made his T20I debut. © BCCI

Krunal Pandya has been surprising everyone ever since he made his T20I debut against the Windies in the first match at the Eden Gardens, where he scored a quick-fire 21 runs after conceding a boundary following a misfield. Later, in the second T20I in Lucknow on Tuesday, he did something usually fast bowlers do. In the 13th over of the Windies innings, Krunal Pandya decided to greet Carlos Brathwaite with an unlikely bouncer. This not only shocked the Windies captain, but also left India's wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik and captain Rohit Sharma wide-eyed. Karthik eventually failed to collect the ball as it raced away to the boundary.

Watch the video here:

The 27-year-old Krunal has scored 21 runs from the two T20I matches. He has also scalped one wicket.

In the match, Rohit Sharma's record-breaking fourth T20 International century powered India to a comprehensive 71-run win against the Windies. Windies captain Carlos Brathwaite won the toss and invited India to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave India a sluggish start but there seemed to be no respite for the Windies bowlers once the two openers started firing on all cylinders.

In reply, the tourists batting caved in once again as they managed to score only 124/9 in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/12), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20), Khaleel Ahmed (2/30) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/32) equally shared the spoils.

The hosts, thus took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series but also registered their seventh successive series win.

Team India will next host the Windies in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) on November 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team India vs West Indies 2018 Krunal Pandya Cricket
