India vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant Misses Century, Gets Dismissed On Identical Scores In Successive Matches

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant missed out on his century on Sunday for India in the second Test against West Indies in Hyderabad. After missing out on a ton in the first Test at Rajkot, Rishabh Pant (scored 92 in Rajkot) stole the limelight for India in their first innings. However, this was the second instance in successive matches where Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 92 runs. In the first Test at Rajkot, Rishabh Pant missed out on his century as he got out off Devendra Bishoo's delivery. In the ongoing Test, Rishabh Pant (92) fell prey to a blinder of a catch by Shimron Hetmyer.

Pant was ably supported by fellow middle order batsman Ajinkya Rahane. Both Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane put on a 152-run run partnership for the 5th wicket. India reached 308 for four to trail by 3 runs at stumps on Day 2 of the second Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Pant was unbeaten on 85 with Rahane not out on 75 at the end of Day 2. The duo forged an unbeaten 146-run stand for the 5th wicket as the Windies failed to pick even a single wicket in the final session of the day.

Pant has made a great start to life as a Test cricketer following his debut against England in Trent Bridge. Pant went on to notch up his maiden century in only his third Test that India lost to England at The Oval.

Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century in England, reaching his hundred off only 117 deliveries.

The youngster's power-hitting caught the eye of cricket pundits and fans across the globe.

Following his exploits in England, Pant had his first taste of Test cricket at home when India took on the visiting Windies side in the first of the two-match series in Rajkot.