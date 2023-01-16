The 'run-machine' Virat Kohli is truly back to his best, scoring his third century in the last 4 ODI matches. Even after completing his 46th one-day international hundred, Virat didn't stop and went on to slam an unbeaten knock of 166 runs in the 3rd and final match of the series against Sri Lanka on Sunday. En route his stunning performance in the match, Kohli scored a total of 13 fours and 8 sixes. One specific shot that caught fans' attention was a 'helicopter six' by Kohli.

Seeing Kohli execute that shot, even the commentators stressed that there was a bit of MS Dhoni there. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Kohli himself could be seen calling that six "Mahi shot". Here's the video:

The 'helicopter shot' was made famous by the legendary MS Dhoni. Whenever another batter tries to pull off a similar shot, fans start recalling how easily the former India skipper used to execute those shots.

As for the match, centuries from Virat Kohli (166*) and opener Shubman Gill (116) powered India to 390/5 in their 50 overs. In their chase of 391, Lanka did not put up even an inch of a fight and the match appeared to be over after Mohammed Siraj (4/32) delivered a brutal powerplay spell. The visitors were bundled out for 73 runs and India won the contest by 317 runs, the biggest in the format's history.

Previously, the biggest win by runs in ODI cricket was recorded by New Zealand. Back in July 2008 at Aberdeen, they defeated Ireland by 290 runs after setting up for them a target of 403 runs.

It was a destructive powerplay spell from Siraj that continued Sri Lanka's downfall for the third straight ODI, helping the hosts complete a clean sweep. With the result, India have won the ODI series against Sri Lanka 3-0. Earlier, India had won the T20I series 2-1.

