Team India gave a fabulous Sunday to its fans with a historic clean sweep over Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series. The Rohit Sharma-led side wrote a new chapter in the history of cricket as they registered a monstrous win of 317 runs in the third and final ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. It was a memorable day for Virat Kohli as he brought up his 46th ODI ton and guided Team India to a total of 390/5. Later, Sri Lanka could not even inch closer to the target as Mohammed Siraj stood like a wall and scalped four wickets as the visitors were bundled out for 73.

On the cusp of winning, Team India tried a new bowling option and brought in Shreyas Iyer to bowl the 18th over. Iyer's spinning delivery left Virat Kohli completely startled as he gave a surprised reaction while standing at the slip.

Shreyas Iyer bowling spin and Virat Kohli being surprised that it turned so much.

PS- He bowls both leg and off spin#INDvSL #shreyaslyer #indvslodi pic.twitter.com/L1OJBcRotd — jhon kumar (@jhonkumar527) January 15, 2023

Iyer turned out to be a good option as he conceded only 2 runs in his over.

Coming to the match, Virat Kohli lit up the dead rubber with an epic 166 not out, his third century in four innings, as India annihilated a clueless Sri Lanka with a record 317-run win in the third ODI to sweep the series in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (42 off 49) and Shubman Gill (116 off 97) shared a fluent 95-run opening partnership before Kohli (166 not out off 110) propelled India to a daunting 390 for five with his 74th international hundred and 46th in the 50-over format.

Sri Lanka succumbed to the high quality fast bowling of Mohammad Siraj who struck four times inside the 10 overs to shut the door on the opposition. Sri Lanka were all out for a meagre 73 in 22 overs, highlighting the gulf between the two teams.

(With PTI Inputs)

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

India's Glory Days In Hockey Are Back: Dilip Tirkey, President, Hockey India