The big-name players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli couldn't continue their formidable form from the first ODI but the Indian cricket team dig deep to secure a victory over Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI, and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. After India's impressive win at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium, the likes of Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan were showing their dance moves. The video of the duo's dance has now gone viral on social media.

Batting second, India didn't have the biggest of targets to chase against Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI, with the top three of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli departing for 17, 21, and 4 runs respectively. Shreyas Iyer scored 28 odd runs but it was KL Rahul who put in a patient knock of 64-not out in 103 balls to take the team home.

With India's series win now sealed, Kohli and Ishan looked in a jubilant mood as they entertained the fans with the dance moves during the light show. Here's the video:

With the series now sealed with one match to go, India skipper Rohit was also asked if some changes will be made in the playing XI to give some of the benched players a chance. Rohit admitted that some changes could be made, with the aim being to keep the players fresh for New Zealand ODIs.

"We haven't thought about it yet, once we get there we'll have a look at the pitch and have a look at some of our guys. There are 3 ODIs coming up against New Zealand as well, so we need to keep the guys fresh. We've got a long season now and we need to keep everything in mind. If needed, we'll make some changes," he said.

Virat, who scored his 45th ODI in the first match of the series, would hope to score another big knock in the 3rd and final ODI of the series on Sunday. Kishan, who hasn't featured in any of the two matches so far, would be keeping his fingers crossed for an opportunity.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Rishabh Pant Shifted To Mumbai For Treatment