Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has flown back home to Bengaluru after falling sick. Sources told NDTV that Dravid was unwell throughout Thursday but decided to stay with the team for the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Kolkata, which India won by 4 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

NDTV has learnt that Dravid took a 3 am flight back home on Friday and will not be available for the 3rd ODI at Thiruvananthapuram.

India won the first match of the series at Guwahati by a big margin after the batters put on more than 370 runs on the board with Virat Kohli slamming his 45th century.

In the second match the bowlers came to the party by dismissing Sri Lanka to a below part total. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj shone bright by claiming 3 wickets each.

The chase though proved to be a tricky one with India losing several wickets up front. KL Rahul steadied the ship and slammed an unbeaten half-century to steer the team home.