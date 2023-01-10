One of the finest batters in the Indian cricketing spectrum, Shreyas Iyer capped off an impressive 2022 where he scored the most runs for an Indian batter in the calendar year. Iyer ended the year with 724 runs to his name in ODI cricket, scoring at an average of 55.69. Speaking to the broadcaster ahead of the team's first ODI of the year, Iyer admitted that playing for the Indian team comes with a lot of 'pressure'.

Giving insights into his game, Iyer explained the tweaks he made his batting last year, and was happy to have reaped the desired results.

"When you are playing for the Indian team, I feel pressure is inevitable. You cannot control it and as much as I know that I need to focus on myself and not think about the competition or anything or the outside noise. I just like to turn a deaf ear to it and ensure that my routines and processes are right and that is what I focus on when I approach a match or any opposition," Iyer said ahead of the start of first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

When asked about the importance of analysing the opponents and divising a plan, Iyer admitted that the process is crucial to success.

"Definitely, you need to study your bowlers before the game and I try to visualize the oppositions, what the bowlers would be bowling at me and what would be their planning.

"So, I try to analyze all these small aspects and definitely when I approach the ground, I let my instincts take over and I don't pre-determine any shots other than sweep and other shots which I have recently developed."

Iyer earned the nod in India's playing XI for the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka, slotting in at the No. 4 spot.

