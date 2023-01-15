The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka saw the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar earn the nod. With the fate of the series already decided, India skipper Rohit Sharma announced two changes in the team, as Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik were rested. But, there still was no place for Ishan Kishan, who had famously registered a double century in his last one-day match, against Bangladesh. Seeing Ishan being left on the bench once again, fans expressed their disappointment on social media.

Since scoring a double hundred against the Bangla Tigers, Ishan hasn't been picked in the Indian ODI team. He was benched, in favour of Shubman Gill for the second opener's spot in the first two matches of the series. Expectations were high from the Indian team management to give Ishan a chance in the inconsequential third match, but the left-hander still found no place in the playing XI.

"We will bat first. Looks a good pitch, try to make the most of it. Still a lot of areas we can keep improving, today gives up a chance to perfect those. We want to play close to a perfect game, we'll never have the perfect game. Hardik and Umran are rested, Washington and Suryakumar are in," Rohit said at the time of the toss.

Here's how fans reacted:

Ishan Kishan scores fastest double hundred.



Warms bench for next 3 matches. #INDvSL #IndianCricketTeam — Suraj Subhash (@SurajSubhash3) January 15, 2023

Why can't you take Ishan Kishan in place of Gill at least now? Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma shouldn't have got a chance in Indian cricket when they are waiting for a chance. — Paraju (@Paraju123) January 15, 2023

Ishan kishan ne odi mein 200 maara bt t20i ki 100 ke basis pr sky odi team mein



That's bcci for u — सक्षम¹⁸ (@18kingVk) January 15, 2023

Any how, got series win. Why can't give a chance to Ishan kishan in place of Gill. Rohit got fear like if ishan hit another double century then not able to answer to media & fans. — Vasu Srini (@Srini14Vasu) January 15, 2023

Earlier, Rohit had explained the rationale behind selecting Gill over Ishan. During the press conference ahead of the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka, Rohit had said: We will bat first. Looks a good pitch, try to make the most of it. Still a lot of areas we can keep improving, today gives up a chance to perfect those. We want to play close to a perfect game, we'll never have the perfect game. Hardik and Umran are rested, Washington and Suryakumar are in."

With Suryakumar in, the Indian team has another attacking batter in the middle-order. But, his inclusion comes at the cost of another extra bowling option as Hardik's exclusion gives India only 5 bowling options to choose from.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

"Hopefully, We Will Play India At Some Stage": Belgium Men's Hockey Team Coach To NDTV