After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, India will take on Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI, at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. KL Rahul scored unbeaten 64 as India defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Earlier, three-wicket hauls each from Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj helped Team India to bundle out Sri Lanka for 215. It will be interesting to see whether the Rohit Sharma-led side will be able to get a clean sweep in the series.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match will be played on Sunday, January 15.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram .

At what time will the India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match?

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

