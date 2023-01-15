India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Shubaman Gill eye to provide a solid start to India. India skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The hosts have rested Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik, while Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar have been roped in for the match. It is also the 50th ODI game for Virat Kohli vs Sri Lanka. The guests have replaced Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage with Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay. Sri Lanka, having lost the first two matches, would be looking to salvage some pride. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the 3rd ODI Match between India and Sri Lanka straight from Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram:

IND vs SL, Live: FOUR! Shubman Gill opens his account with a good shot on the off side. It was a good length ball but Gill played it beautifully towards the point region for a four. It is the second boundary of the Indian innings.

IND 10/0 (3.2)

IND 10/0 (3.2)

IND vs SL, Live: Tight bowling The Sri lankan bowlers have bowled really well so far. Barring the one delivery from Lahiru Kumara down the leg stump, both Kasun Rajitha and Kumara have looked disciplined so far. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are happy taking their time to settle down.

IND 5/0 (3)

IND vs SL, Live: FOUR! Not a good ball from Lahiru Kumara as he sprayed it on the pads of Shubman Gill. The India batter failed to get any wood on it but the ball hit his pad and ran for a four towards the fine leg fence.

IND 4/0 (1.2)

IND vs SL, Live: Maiden over Kasun Rajitha has bowled a maiden first over to Rohit Sharma. He even hit the pad of the batter on the last ball but it was certainly the height that saved Rohit. This is a good start for Sri Lanka.

IND 0/0 (1)

IND vs SL, Live: It's game time! Rohit Sharma is on the strike, Shubman Gill is at the other end. Kasun Rajitha will bowl the first over. Here we go...

IND vs SL, Live: Team changes India have roped in Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar, while Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik have been rested for the game. For Sri Lanka, Ashen Bandara replaces Dhananjaya de Silva, and Jeffrey Vandersay is in for Dunith Wellalage.

IND vs SL, Live: Here are the playing XIs - India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

IND vs SL, 3rd ODI Live: India opt to bat India skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI. Both the sides have made a couple of changes in their playing XIs. Sharing the teams next...

IND vs SL, 3rd ODI Live: Record awaits Kohli! In case, Virat Kohli plays today, it will be his 50th ODI game against Sri Lanka. It is worth noting that no player has ever played 50 or more ODI games against the island nation. Interestingly, Kohli had made his international debut against Sri Lanka itself back in 2008 in an ODI match.

IND vs SL, 3rd ODI Live: India's Predicted XI India might give a chance to Ishan Kishan at the top as the batter was benched for Shubman Gill despite scoring a double century in his most recent ODI match. Some other changes could also be in the mind of skipper Rohit Sharma. Here is what we think could be India's Playing XI. CLICK HERE

IND vs SL, 3rd ODI Live: Will India rest key players? Given India have already sealed the series after winning the first two games by big margins, chances are high that skipper Rohit Sharma will rest some of the key players so that those from bench get a game.

IND vs SL, 3rd ODI Live: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the space. India and Sri Lanka play the third ODI against each other today at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. You will get all the live upadates related to the game here. Stay connected!

