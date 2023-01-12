IND vs SL, 1st ODI Live Updates:Team India will be going up against Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The hosts have taken 1-0 lead in the series after they edged past the visitors by 67 runs in the first ODI. After scoring 373/7 batting first, courtesy some fine knocks from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, India restricted Sri Lanka to 306/8 in 50 overs. It will be an interesting clash as the Rohit Sharma-led side will look to continue their dominance in the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd ODI Match between India and Sri Lanka straight from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle January 12 2023 12:21 (IST) India vs Sri Lanka, Live: Hello and welcome Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI match between India and Sri Lanka, straight from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Stay tuned. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI match between India and Sri Lanka, straight from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Stay tuned. Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

Arshdeep Has A Technical Flaw: Saba Karim, Former Indian Cricketer