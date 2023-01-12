Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma And Co Eye Series Win vs Sri Lanka
IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Team India will be going up against Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday
India vs Sri Lanka Live, 2nd ODI: India lead 1-0 in the 3-match series© AFP
IND vs SL, 1st ODI Live Updates:Team India will be going up against Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The hosts have taken 1-0 lead in the series after they edged past the visitors by 67 runs in the first ODI. After scoring 373/7 batting first, courtesy some fine knocks from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, India restricted Sri Lanka to 306/8 in 50 overs. It will be an interesting clash as the Rohit Sharma-led side will look to continue their dominance in the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd ODI Match between India and Sri Lanka straight from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata
2nd ODI, Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Jan 12, 2023
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
IND
SL
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
% chance to win
IND 69%
SL 31%
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 12:21 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka, Live: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI match between India and Sri Lanka, straight from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Stay tuned.
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.