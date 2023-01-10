IND vs SL, 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Shubman Gill played a sublime knock of 70 off just 60 balls before being dismissed by Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka. India are a wicket down, but are firmly in control of the proceedings with Rohit Sharma nearing his 30th ODI century. Rohit had completed his half-cenury on 41 balls while Gill took 51 balls to reach the landmark. Earlier, Sri Lanka had won the toss and elected to bowl. Suryakumar Yadav has also been excluded from the playing XI. The likes of Rohit, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul return to the team after being rested for the T20Is. It was also announced that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will miss the ODI series, as he still needs time to complete hi rehab. Virat Kohli's record against Sri Lanka is exceptional, and a lot will be expected from him throughout the three-game series. On the other hand, Dilshan Madushanka makes his ODI debut. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IND XI: R Sharma (C), S Gill, V Kohli, KL Rahul, S Iyer, H Pandya, A Patel, Y Chahal, M Siraj, M Shami, U Malik

SL XI: K Mendis (wk), Nissanka, Fernando, de Silva, Asalanka, Shanaka (C), Hasaranga, Karunaratne, Wellalage, Rajitha, Madushanka

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the 1st ODI Match between India and Sri Lanka straight from the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle January 10 2023 15:02 (IST) IND vs SL: OUT! GONE! Sri Lanka finally get the breakthrough they had been craving for long. Gill is looking to play it square. Misses it. Given out lbw and he doesn't take the review after a brief chat with Rohit. Shanaka strikes

Shubman Gill lbw b Shanaka 70 (60) GONE! Sri Lanka finally get the breakthrough they had been craving for long. Gill is looking to play it square. Misses it. Given out lbw and he doesn't take the review after a brief chat with Rohit. Shanaka strikes Share Link

January 10 2023 14:59 (IST) IND vs SL: FOUR RUNS! Gill punishes Shanaka! He slaps it in front of his body, rolls the wrists down to keep the pull down, and beats mid-on to his right Gill punishes Shanaka! He slaps it in front of his body, rolls the wrists down to keep the pull down, and beats mid-on to his right Share Link

January 10 2023 14:53 (IST) IND vs SL: FIFTY FOR GILL! Shubman Gill scores 5th half-century in 51 balls. Another steady innings from the youngster. Shubman Gill scores 5th half-century in 51 balls. Another steady innings from the youngster. Share Link

January 10 2023 14:32 (IST) IND vs SL: CRUNCHED! Late-cut with some pace on it. The outfield is quick. Beats deep third, who is already quite square. Late-cut with some pace on it. The outfield is quick. Beats deep third, who is already quite square. Share Link

January 10 2023 14:29 (IST) IND vs SL: 50 FOR ROHIT! Rohit Sharma scores half-century in 41 balls. What a knock this has been from the India captain so far.

India 86/0 in 12.3 overs against Sri Lanka Rohit Sharma scores half-century in 41 balls. What a knock this has been from the India captain so far. Share Link

January 10 2023 14:20 (IST) IND vs SL: ROHIT SURVIVES! Rohit survives! Sri Lanka make a strong appeal but the umpire says 'not out'. Shanaka takes the DRS, and the the umpire call saves Rohit. Rohit survives! Sri Lanka make a strong appeal but the umpire says 'not out'. Shanaka takes the DRS, and the the umpire call saves Rohit. Share Link

January 10 2023 14:16 (IST) IND vs SL: END OF POWERPLAY! India collected 75 runs in the first 10 overs. A powerplay to forget for the Sri Lanka bowlers. India collected 75 runs in the first 10 overs. A powerplay to forget for the Sri Lanka bowlers. Share Link

January 10 2023 14:07 (IST) IND vs SL: SLAPPED AWAY! Another shot ball, another boundary for the Indian skipper! Rohit swivels and rolls his wrists to keep it down and beat deep square leg. Another shot ball, another boundary for the Indian skipper! Rohit swivels and rolls his wrists to keep it down and beat deep square leg. Share Link

January 10 2023 14:02 (IST) IND vs SL: SIX! Rohit pulls this into the stands. He has played that shot innumerable times in the past, but seems fresh every time he pulls one of these out of the bag. Rohit pulls this into the stands. He has played that shot innumerable times in the past, but seems fresh every time he pulls one of these out of the bag. Share Link

January 10 2023 13:54 (IST) IND vs SL: SHOT! On the pads, and Gill flicks this off the backfoot. The outfield is quick, and the ball beats the incoming man from square leg On the pads, and Gill flicks this off the backfoot. The outfield is quick, and the ball beats the incoming man from square leg Share Link

January 10 2023 13:49 (IST) IND vs SL: CRUNCHED! And now Gill picks up back-to-back boundaries. He cuts this between cover and point. India are flying in Guwahati And now Gill picks up back-to-back boundaries. He cuts this between cover and point. India are flying in Guwahati Share Link

January 10 2023 13:44 (IST) IND vs SL: FOUR RUNS! Back-to-back boundaries for Rohit! Fullish but headed down leg, and he flicks it through midwicket for four. Good start this for India Back-to-back boundaries for Rohit! Fullish but headed down leg, and he flicks it through midwicket for four. Good start this for India Share Link

January 10 2023 13:41 (IST) IND vs SL: FOUR RUNS! Cut away for a four! That's vintage Gill. Gets behind the line, and picks up the spot. He will beat the man at point. Collects a boundary Cut away for a four! That's vintage Gill. Gets behind the line, and picks up the spot. He will beat the man at point. Collects a boundary Share Link

January 10 2023 13:36 (IST) IND vs SL: FOUR RUNS! That's sweet timing from the skip. But, it's not much more than a defensive push. First boundary of the match. That's sweet timing from the skip. But, it's not much more than a defensive push. First boundary of the match. Share Link

January 10 2023 13:33 (IST) IND vs SL: PLAY BALL! And we are underway. It's a bright, sunny day in Guwahati. And we are underway. It's a bright, sunny day in Guwahati. Share Link

January 10 2023 13:13 (IST) IND vs SL: HERE IS THE TEAM SHEET! IND XI: R Sharma (C), S Gill, V Kohli, KL Rahul, S Iyer, H Pandya, A Patel, Y Chahal, M Siraj, M Shami, U Malik

SL XI: K Mendis (wk), Nissanka, Fernando, de Silva, Asalanka, Shanaka (C), Hasaranga, Karunaratne, Wellalage, Rajitha, Madushanka Share Link

January 10 2023 13:05 (IST) IND vs SL: INDIA TO BAT FIRST! Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka wins toss, opts to bowl against India in Guwahati. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka wins toss, opts to bowl against India in Guwahati. Share Link

January 10 2023 12:46 (IST) IND vs SL: HISTORY NOT ON SRI LANKA'S SIDE. Sri Lanka have won just 1 match out of 8 against India in India since the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. However, they have won 6 out of their 11 matches since 2022 under Dasun Shanaka's captaincy Sri Lanka have won just 1 match out of 8 against India in India since the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. However, they have won 6 out of their 11 matches since 2022 under Dasun Shanaka's captaincy Share Link

January 10 2023 12:11 (IST) IND vs SL: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VENUE! The Barsapara Stadium of Guwahati has hosted only 1 ODI. The match was played between India and West Indies, which the home team won by chasing 323 The Barsapara Stadium of Guwahati has hosted only 1 ODI. The match was played between India and West Indies, which the home team won by chasing 323 Share Link

January 10 2023 12:06 (IST) IND vs SL: SOME INTERESTING H2H STATS! In 13 completed ODIs since 2015, India have won 10 and Sri Lanka 3. However, only three of those 13 games have been in India. In 13 completed ODIs since 2015, India have won 10 and Sri Lanka 3. However, only three of those 13 games have been in India. Share Link

January 10 2023 12:05 (IST) IND vs SL: HELLO! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka from the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka from the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Share Link

