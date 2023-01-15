Reports have been going around that India head coach Rahul Dravid had to fly back home to Bengaluru from Kolkata after the second ODI against Sri Lanka, due to health concerns. The news had sparked concerns about the former India captain's health. It was also reported that Dravid will not be with the team for the third and final against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. However, India batting coach Vikram Rathour has quashed all the rumours.

Ahead of the final ODI, Rathour addressed a press conference on the eve of the match.

While responding to a question, Rathour revealed Dravid is "absolutely fine" and currently working with the team. He added that the 50-year-old can do a few rounds of the cricket ground if needed.

"He's absolutely fine boss. I don't know where that news came from. He's absolutely fine. You want him to take a few rounds, you want to see that? We can put some fitness tests for him also. He's here (in Thiruvananthapuram with the Indian team)," said Rathour.

Also, hours after the press conference, Dravid was pictured overseeing India's optional training session.

India have already won the three-match series, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead, following wins in Cuttack and Kolkata, respectively.

However, with the top-ranked ODI team in the world, New Zealand, set to tour India later this month, a 3-0 clean sweep will be good to keep the team's morale high.

India and New Zealand will play three ODIs, followed by as many T20Is.

