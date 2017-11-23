When And Where To Watch, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Match, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India will look to test the Lankans resolve in the second Test which begins on Friday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium at Nagpur. Sri Lanka survived a late onslaught by India as they held on to a nervy finish in the Test to earn a draw. The play at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata was curtailed due to bad light. For Virat Kohli-led India, the challenge will be to produce an improved performance in trying conditions even though it is expected that the challenge to score runs on this track will be a wee bit less than what it was at the Eden Gardens under overcast conditions. Sri Lanka on their part will be happy that they have not lost the first Test after initially dominating the home team for the better part of first four days.

When will the 2nd Test between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 2nd Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played between November 24-28.

Where will the 2nd Test between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 2nd Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

How do I watch 2nd Test between India and Sri Lanka live?

The 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 2nd Test between India and Sri Lanka start?

The live broadcast of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 09:30 AM IST (15:00 GMT).

Where can you follow the 2nd Test between India and Sri Lanka online?

The 2nd Test between India and Sri Lanka can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.