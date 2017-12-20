Live Score, India (IND) vs (SL) Sri Lanka, 1st T20, Cuttack: Hosts Aim To Continue Dominance

Rohit Sharma-led India will aim for a victory when they take on Sri Lanka for the first of three T20 Internationals at Cuttack on Wednesday. With the Test and ODI series in pocket, India will aim for another dominant performance and look to bag the T20 series as well. Without the services of skipper Virat Kohli, India did not have a dream start to their ODI series campaign at Dharamsala but bounced back in style as stand-in skipper Sharma took the attack to the opposition with his fearless batting. Having scored a record third double century in ODI, the Indian opener will eye to seal off the T20I series as well. (Live Scorecard)
Like their home series, Sri Lanka have by and large been outgunned by India, barring their one brilliant bowling performance in Dharamsala ODI, which left the Indian batsmen widely exposed in seaming conditions. Sri Lanka had their best chance in the last ODI at Vizag but collapsed after Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav ran through the top and middle batting order as they claimed three wickets each. However, T20 is a different ball game and India would look for a smooth transition to the shortest format, having endured a batting disaster in the first one-dayer.
When and Where to Watch Live: India (IND) vs (SL) Sri Lanka
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
1st T20: India vs Sri Lanka
After suffering a humiliating whitewash at home recently against India, Sri Lanka were written off even before the tour began. It is truly said that cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties and the visitors proved that to some extent. They did pretty well to keep their loss margin to 1-0 in the 3-match Test series. The real triumph for the Islanders came in the first ODI in Dharamsala where they dismantled the Indian batting in conducive conditions. However, the spark got diffused soon as they returned to repeating the same old mistakes and sloped downhill. Things look gloomy for them but when the going gets tough, the tough get going. A shot at a series victory in the shortest format of the game will be enough motivation for them to end the year on a high. For that to happen, the tourists need to click as a unit. Their batting has been dismal which needs to be addressed rather quickly. The experienced campaigners, Angelo Mathews and Upul Tharanga need to step up and prove their mettle. Potential is nothing if is not channelized in the right direction. It is high time that the youngsters realize that, especially the likes of Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dasun Shanaka. The bowling department looks undercooked as Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Malinga have been rested. Sri Lanka will bank upon Akila Dananjaya to weave his magic and trigger a collapse. The Men in Blue, on the other hand, are going from strength-to-strength. Rohit Sharma is reveling in the role of captaincy and his teammates are responding well too. Some new names have made the cut while Jaydev Unadkat makes a return. Basil Thampi, Washington Sundar and Deepak Hooda are exciting prospects and if they get an opportunity, they will be eager to make it count. What will please the home side is that the budding cricketers are playing with a lot of freedom and confidence - Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya are the leading examples. Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been rested, so it will be interesting to see who opens the innings for the Indians. The hosts are really well-balanced with a lot of firepower in all the departments. Will the Indian juggernaut continue to dominate? Or will the Lankan Lions fire on all cylinders and surprise one and all? Expect some edge-of-the-seat action in Cuttack.