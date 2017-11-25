Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 2: Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara Take India Forward On Day 2

India bowled out Sri Lanka for 205 in their first innings before reaching 11/1 on the opening day of the second cricket Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium on Friday. Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (4/67) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/56) wreaked havoc, sharing seven wickets to dismiss Sri Lanka for a small total. Ashwin broke the backbone of the Lankan innings by removing skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who top-scored with a patient 122-ball 57 before adding three more wickets to return with figures of 4/67. Experienced paceman Ishant Sharma also picked up three wickets giving away 37 runs in his 14 overs. Besides Chandimal, opener Dimukh Karunaratne (51 from 147; 6x4) and stumper Niroshan Dickwella (24 from 30; 4x4) were the only other batsmen who managed to provide some resistance to the Indian spin duo. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Sri Lanka skipper Chandimal won the toss and elected to bat on a pitch which was not offering much help to either the pacers nor the spinners. India, however, kept it tight from both the ends and were rewarded with two wickets. Right-hander Samarawickrama (13) was the first to go, with the opening batsman edging to Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip while attempting a drive off experienced paceman Ishant Sharma, who was one of the three changes Virat Kohli made for this Test.

Live updates between India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, DAY 2, straight from Nagpur, Maharashtra

10:40 IST: Vijay flicks the ball towards backward square leg for a single. 1 run off Gamage's over. India 44/1

10:33 IST: DRINKS are on the field now. India 43/1 in 24 overs, trail by 162 runs.

10:28 IST: FOURTH consecutive maiden overs by Sri Lanka. Excellent stuff from Gamage.

10:12 IST: Excellent over from Rangana Herath. He tested Vijay with different variations in the over.

10:08 IST: FOUR! That's Pujara's special. The right-hander plays this with straight bat and sends the ball towards long-off. India 38/1 in 17 overs.

09:56 IST: FOUR! Pujara comes forward and guides Rangana Herath towards deep square leg for a boundary. Great use of feet from the right-hander.

09:49 IST: FOUR! Vijay gets a strike and sends the ball towards deep extra cover for a boundary. Excellent shot from him. India 26/1 in 12 overs.

09:48 IST: Did you miss captain Virat Kohli's love for dogs?

Sharing a light moment with man’s best friend - Captain @imVkohli before the start of day’s play. pic.twitter.com/q7KcRd5VpB — BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2017

09:46 IST: Vijay plays this nicely towards backward square leg. He will get a couple. Excellent running between the wickets by Vijay and Pujara,

09:45 IST: 11 overs gone! India 20/1, trail by 185 runs.

09:26 IST: FOUR! Vijay gets a big stride and hits the ball towards covers. What a shot from the right-hander.

09:23 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from Day 2 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Nagpur.

India lost opener Lokesh Rahul to end the opening day at 11/1. Opener Murali Vijay (2 not out) and No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara (2 not out) were at the crease when the umpires called for the end of the day's play. For the visitors, paceman Lahiru Gamage picked up the solitary wicket of Rahul, who got an inside edge back onto his stumps after trying to flirt with a delivery outside the off-stump.

(With inputs from IANS)