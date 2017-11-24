Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka Captain Dinesh Chandimal Wins Toss, Opts To Bat vs India In Nagpur

India vs Sri Lanka Live: Virat Kohli will be hoping for a better start than they did in 1st Test.

After narrowly missing out on a win in the opening Test at the Eden Gardens, a confident India will be aiming to extend their dominance over Sri Lanka when the two sides face off in the second Test starting on Friday in Nagpur. The hosts came agonisingly close to going 1-0 up in the three-match rubber but bad light ruined their chances to do so on the final day of the rain-marred first Test in Kolkata. Inspired by the performance of the fast bowlers in the first Test and keeping in mind the upcoming tour of South Africa early next year, the hosts are once again set to test the Sri Lankans on a green track at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Jamtha. (LIVE SCORECARD)

The Indian pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami shared all the 17 Sri Lankan wickets which fell during the first Test. But with Bhuvneshwar set to tie the knot, he was released from the squad for the remainder of the series. Pacer Ishant Sharma, a veteran of 77 Tests, looks set to join the pace battery for the series. The other change in the Indian XI will be at the top of the order with opener Murali Vijay joining Lokesh Rahul after Shikhar Dhawan asked for a break due to personal reasons.

Live updates between India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1, straight from Nagpur

09:35 IST: FOUR! Karunaratne hits the ball towards mid on for a boundary. Excellent placement from him. Sri Lanka 10/0 in 1.3 overs.

09:34 IST: FOUR! Samarawickrama hits first boundary of the match. The Sri Lankan sends Ishant towards deep extra cover for a boundary. Sri Lanka 4/0 in 0.4 over.

09:30 IST: Ishant Sharma starts the proceedings. Samarawickrama is on the strike. Here we go....

09:27 IST: Umesh Yadav all set for his home Test.

Playing XIs:



India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Sri Lanka: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage

09:07 IST: Team India all set to take on Sri Lanka in 2nd Test.

09:02 IST: TOSS: Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal wins toss, opts to bat against India in Nagpur.

09:00 IST: Let's have a look at the pitch.

08:58 IST: Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri during the practice session.

08:50 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from the opening day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Nagpur.

Going into the second game, India will be brimming with confidence with the form of skipper Virat Kohli, whose fighting 50th international hundred in trying conditions at the Eden almost sealed the deal in the hosts' favour. Besides Kohli, the middle order comprising Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha also looked in good shape during the first match. But it will be interesting to see if India persist with two spinners -- especially Ravindra Jadeja, who made very little contribution with the ball and had a lukewarm match as a batsman.