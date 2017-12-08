 
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India vs Sri Lanka: VVS Laxman Trolls Russel Arnold Over ODI Series Prediction

Updated: 08 December 2017 10:09 IST

Dinesh Chandimal's side fought hard during the Tests to restrict the final scoreline to 1-0. Ahead of Sri Lanka's arrival in India, very few experts and fans had given them a chance of being competitive against Virat Kohli's dominant side.

VVS Laxman and Russel Arnold are part of the commentary team for the India-SL series. © Twitter

Former Sri Lanka batsman-turned-commentator Russel Arnold found himself in a rather embarrassing situation after former India batsman VVS Laxman tweeted him in response to his prediction for the India-Sri Lanka ODI series. "So Test series ends 1-0 and I can promise you the ODI's wont end 5-0 like it did a few months ago !!!," Russel tweeted. With Lanka scheduled to play only only three and not five ODIs against India, Laxman, in typical style, made his point in a simple yet effective manner. "Sure Russel , it won't in a 3 match series. This prediction won't fail," Laxman replied.

Fans gave Laxman a thumbs up for that 'very very special' response.

The two teams will now compete in the 3-match ODI series, starting December 10. The tour will conclude with a 3-match T20I series.

Earlier in the year, India India whitewashed Sri Lanka 9-0 (3 Tests, 5 ODIs, 1 T20I) across all-formats. 

It was the first time that an Indian cricket team registered an all-win record across formats in an overseas tour.

Highlights
  • India beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in the 3-match Test series
  • India and Sri Lanka will play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is
  • Laxman and Russel are part of the commentary team for the series
Poll of the day

