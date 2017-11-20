India vs Sri Lanka: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Achieved This Unwanted Record At Eden Gardens

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled just eight overs in the first innings.

Indian pacers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav, bowled superbly to put Sri Lanka in trouble at Eden Gardens as India reached so close to clinch victory in the first Test that ended on Monday. The Indian trio took all the wickets of the opposition in the first innings of the opening Test, marking the first instance dismissing all batsmen in an innings. This was also the first time in 262 Tests at home that no Indian spinner could take a wicket in a Test. Bhuvneshwar and Shami took four each in the first innings, while Umesh Yadav claimed two wickets.

The second innings too belonged to India pacers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar looked lethal and swung the ball at will to end with figures of 4/8 in the second innings. Shami gave full support to Bhuvi who claimed two while Umesh too one wicket.

India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled just eight overs in the first innings, conceding 13 runs but failed to dismiss a single batsman. Ashwin didn't bowl a single over in the second innings.

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja bowled just one over in the first and one in second.

The Uttar Pradesh pacer Bhuvneshwar brought India tantalisingly close to victory with dream figures of 11-8-8-4 in Sri Lanka's second innings.

First time in 262 Tests no Indian spinner has managed a single wicket in a home Test.#INDvSL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 20, 2017

17 wickets in this match - the most by Indian pacers in a Test match in India.#INDvSL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 20, 2017

The visitors were 75/7 when bad light brought curtains down on the match in pursuit of 231.

"When I made my debut, I was totally dependent on swing. International cricket tells you what you need to improve on. I worked hard on my fitness and that is paying off," the Man-of-the-Match Bhuvneshwar said after the match.

Replying to India's second innings score of 352/8 declared, the visitors were reeling at 75/7 chasing 231, when umpires Nigel Llong and Joel Wilson decided there was not enough light to continue the game.

There were still 5.3 overs to be bowled before the mandatory overs could begin.

Virat Kohli led from the front on the final day with an unbeaten 104 off 119 balls that included 12 fours and two sixes to help India take a 230 run lead after initial jitters.

It was the talsiamnic batsman's 50th international hundred -- 18th in Tests, 11th as skipper, and the first at the hallowed ground.