India vs Sri Lanka: Kedar Jadhav Ruled Out Of ODI Series, Washington Sundar Named Replacement

India middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav, who has been struggling with a hamstring injury has been ruled out of the one-day series against Sri Lanka starting December 10 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder, Washington Sundar has been named as the replacement for Jadhav. India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma made it clear in the pre-match press conference that Jadhav would be monitored on Saturday and it has been learnt that the middle-order batsman has failed to recover from the injury.

"Mr Jadhav suffered a left hamstring injury during training on Friday, December 9 and will undergo scans. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor him," a BCCI release stated.

Washington was earlier named in the T20I squad that will take on Sri Lanka, once the ODI series gets over. Washington has had a very good domestic season since the Indian Premier League this year and has earned his place in the T20I squad. To add to his brilliant show in the domestic league, Washington was also the highest run-getter and the second highest wicket-taker in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

