India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah's Selection Is A Lesson For Youngsters, Says Rohit Sharma

Updated: 09 December 2017 17:21 IST

A limited overs regular, Bumrah earned his maiden call-up in the Indian Test team as the fifth specialist pacer.

India's Jasprit Bumrah (R) shares a light moment with Rohit Sharma © AFP

Bumrah is considered as one of the most revered death bowlers in the world currently and his skipper feels it is his ability to come up with new strategies in difficult situation that makes him so successful. "He has played with me for MI and I have only seen him grow every game. Every series that he has played he has come up with strategies, new plans. It is good to see he has matured as a bowler now," Rohit said.

"He understands what he needs to do and what team expects out of him. He is a very focussed guy, very disciplined in terms of his work ethics. This is what is giving him the results on the field." "He had a good month and a half time off and he went to NCA, worked on his body again and rejuvenated, he looks a lot fresher now. Hopefully, he can do the job for us what he has been doing in the past few months or so," added Rohit.

In absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, Rohit has his job cut out -- to instill confidence in the younger members of the side.

"It is important to give these guys a fair amount of games before they prove themselves. It is important they get enough games and gain confidence," said Rohit. "There are guys like Shreyas (Iyer), Manish (Pandey), Kedar (Jadhav) and (senior pro) like Dinesh, who haven't got enough games on the trot.

"As a part of the team management, we want to make sure that they get 'N' (certain) number of games continuously and and then it is up to them what they do with that opportunity," he spoke like an elder statesman of the team. "They completely understand that they need to perform as there is a lot of competition in the middle-order. In fact everywhere, and they have to grab the opportunity and make it to the 11. We don't want to put any pressure and make sure that they don't carry any burden when they walk out to the field," he added.

With PTI Inputs

