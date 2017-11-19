 
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India vs Sri Lanka: BCCI Changes Start Timings Of First Two ODIs

Updated: 19 November 2017 19:16 IST

BCCI has changed the timings of the first two ODIs of the India-Sri Lanka series. © AFP

The dew factor and cold climatic conditions has forced the BCCI to prepone the start of the first and second ODIs between India and Sri Lanka scheduled to be held in Dharamsala and Mohali next month. As per the revised timings issued by the BCCI on Sunday, both the matches will start at 11:30 AM IST instead of 13.30 PM. "The BCCI in consultations with the two staging host associations - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) and Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) - has revised the start times of the first two matches of the upcoming Paytm ODI series against Sri Lanka to be held in Dharamsala (Dec 10, 2017) and Mohali (Dec 13, 2017) respectively," BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement.

"The first two ODIs will now start at 11:30 AM. The decision was made keeping in mind the recommendation of host associations regarding inclement weather conditions in North India in the month of December," it added.

The statement further said that the third ODI in Visakhapatnam will start as per the original schedule.

Topics : India Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Cricket
Highlights
  • BCCI has revised the start times of the first two ODIs
  • The first two ODIs will be played at Dharamsala and Mohali respectively
  • Third ODI in Visakhapatnam will start as per the original schedule
