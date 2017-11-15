 
India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Ashish Nehra To Make Debut As Commentator

Updated: 15 November 2017 14:25 IST

Ashish Nehra will be in the commentary team when India take on Sri Lanka in the 1st Test in Kolkata on November 16.

Ashish Nehra played his last international match earlier this month. © Twitter

Ashish Nehra, who quit all forms of cricket at the end of the first T20 international with New Zealand on November 1, is all set to make his debut as a commentator when India take on Sri Lanka in the 1st Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The left-arm seamer, who had made quite a name for himself as a death bowler and had come to team's rescue on many occasions, also has the gift of the gab. Nehra's former Delhi and India teammate Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to welcome the former in a new avatar.

"Nehra ji ka commentary welcome zoron shoron se hona chahiye. Apne style me aap log bhi Nehra ji ko welcome zaroor karein (Nehra ji's commentary welcome should be done with pomp. Everyone welcome Nehra ji in their own style)," Sehwag tweeted.

The left-arm fast bowler had been playing his post-retirement cards close to the chest, but did hint at taking up commentary

"As of now, I will take it easy. I want to spend time with my family. But again, will do something related to cricket only because that's what I have done in the last 25 years and that's what I know. Either it's coaching or commentary, you will come to know soon," Nehra said in an exclusive chat with NDTV shortly after quitting.

In his long career, Nehra's most iconic moment on the field for India came during the 2003 World Cup against England. The speedster claimed one of his best figures (6/23) and helped India register a comprehensive win.

Nehra, who made his Test debut in 1999 against Sri Lanka in Colombo, played 17 Tests for India and claimed 44 wickets at an average of 42.40.

He made his ODI debut in 2001 and went on to play 120 ODIs, claiming 157 wickets at an average of 31.72. In 27 T20Is, Nehra bagged 34 wickets.

