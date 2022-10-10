The Indian cricket duo of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer put on a fun-fest in the second ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi. In what was Kishan's home ground, he produced fireworks with the bat, scoring 93 runs off just 84 balls with the help of 7 sixes and 4 fours. On the contrary, Iyer bagged a century, scoring 113 off 111 balls. Despite being the local boy, Kishan had to return to the pavilion without reaching the triple-digit score. He even pointed out the same to his partner-in-crime, Iyer, when the two had a chat after the game.

Trailing the series 1-0 after losing the opening ODI, India didn't get off to the finest of starts as openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill departed early. But, with Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer batting at No. 3 and No. 4, it never looked like India would falter in the chase.

In the later phase of his innings, Kishan produced some audacious shots, smashing South African bowlers out of the park. He refused to change gears and departed in the 90s, just 7 runs shy of a century in front of his home fans. Iyer, on the other hand, kept his calm and ensured that he took India across the line himself.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter, Ishan was seen asking Iyer how he felt about scoring a century while he missed out on the landmark in his hometown.

"What do you want to say about you scoring a hundred and I missing my hundred on my home ground? But I am very happy that you scored a hundred," Ishan asked in the video.

"In the end, it takes two to tango. I am very happy that we finished on a good note and probably in the next game, you might score a century," Iyer responded.

The two batters also spoke about Ishan's pyrotechnics in the game. Iyer even said that he wanted to speak to Ishan about a few things but decided against it as he didn't want to "intrude his privacy".

"I just wanted to talk to you and communicate pretty well, but since you were in beast mode, and in your zone, I didn't want to intrude on your privacy," Iyer told Kishan.

With the scoreline now 1-1 and momentum in their favour, India would look to win the third and final ODI against South Africa on Tuesday.