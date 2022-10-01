Since making his debut in the Indian Premier League in 2019, Arshdeep Singh's stocks have been on the rise. The pacer had an excellent IPL 2022 season and went on to make his international debut during the tour of England. He then bagged seven wickets during the tour of West Indies. He played for India at the Asia Cup in last month, but didn't have the best of outings. However, the young pacer made a strong comeback in the first T20I against South Africa earlier this week.

Arshdeep, who was rested for the T20I series against Australia, struck thrice in his first over.

The Proteas batters looked clueless while facing Arshdeep, who ended the match with figures of three for 32 on a swinging pitch in Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking on Arshdeep's performance, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal drew comparisons with a left-arm pace icon from India.

"Arshdeep Singh is an incredible bowler. I think India have found their new Zaheer Khan," Akmal said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"Arshdeep has both, pace and swing, and he has that bowling intelligence. He's mentally strong and knows his abilities, and uses them according to the conditions," he explained.

Akmal also added that despite being young, Arshdeep possess bowling intelligence and maturity, which is a good sign for the Indian team.

"He first got Rilee Rossouw caught-behind, and then castled De Kock. But the best wicket was that of David Miller because he kept getting the ball to move away from him before bowling a sharp inswinger to bowl him out. He bowls brilliant and he is mature, has pace and is still young. It's a good sign for Team India because they needed a left-armer after Zaheer Khan," he added.

Notably, Arshdeep has been selected in the 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia.