The suspense of Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in the T20 World Cup 2022 still remains. Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj all remain in the fray but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to zero-in on the name of the player who will replace Bumrah. Though those in the know feel that Shami is the frontrunner to replace Bumrah, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels Siraj is 'really pushing' the veteran pacer for the spot.

Bumrah was struggling with a back injury for the last month or so. He missed the Asia Cup 2022 because of the same concern and was ruled out of the T20Is against South Africa due to lower back stress fracture after featuring in a couple of matches against Australia.

Shami, touted as Bumrah's ideal replacement by many, hasn't been entirely fit and available either. He had recently contracted Covid-19 but what's more concerning is the fact that he hasn't played a single T20I for India since last years T20 World Cup.

Though Shami will have a few practice matches to prove his fitness, Mohammed Siraj's performance in the 2nd ODI against South Africa really saw people take notice.

On a wicket that wasn't giving the bowlers much help, Siraj produced figures of 3 for 38. What was even more special is the fact that Siraj bowled 4 overs in the final 10 overs of the innings.

Having closely observed Siraj's performance, Manjrekar feels the pacer will give a strong challenge to Shami's for injured Bumrah's spot in the World Cup squad.

"Siraj seriously pushing Shami for that Bumrah spot in the squad," he tweeted.

Even Wasim Jaffer hailed Siraj's performance in the match.

"SA reached 200 in 36.2 overs with 7 wkts left. Great comeback from the bowlers to keep them to 278/7. Just 57 runs in last 10 overs. Siraj the standout," the former India opener wrote.

Courtesy of Siraj's heroics, India succeeded in restricting the Proteas to a score of 278 runs. At one point of time, it looked like the tourists would easily post an over 300-run total in the match.