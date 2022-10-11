India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in the third and deciding ODI match to seal the series 2-1 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. India's skipper for the series, Shikhar Dhawan, won the toss in the final match and decided to bowl first. The bowlers proved his decision right by bundling out South Africa for 99 runs. Kuldeep Yadav shone with a four-wicket haul. Chase a paltry target, India reached home in 19.1 overs, thanks to Shubman Gill's 49-run knock.

At the post-match presentation, an elatated skipper Dhawan received the trophy and made the moment further memorable with his trademark thigh celebration.

Watch the video here:

While Dhawan had a memorable series vs South Africa as a captain, he had a poor outing as a batter. In the first game, he scored only 4 runs before scoring 13 in the second game and 8 runs in the deciding ODI.

Talking about the final game, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Shahbaz Ahmed also claimed two wickets each.

Promoted

Kuldeep had a ball on the match day as he returned figures of 4 for 18 in 4.1 overs. His performance included a double-wicket maiden. Though he missed an opportunity to claim hat-trick wickets, he made sure he left no stone unturned in terms of effort.

On the other hand, South Africa had a dismal outing as their seven batters were dismissed for single-digit scores while Heinrich Klaasen was their top scorer with 34 runs. Their bowling too looked ineffective as India comfortably won the game.