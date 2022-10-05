India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant didn't have the most memorable outing in the 3-match T20I series against South Africa, where he got to bat only once in three matches. Though India emerged triumphant 2-1, Pant would've liked to do a little more in the series. Opening the batting for the team in the final match of the series at Indore, Pant, who was celebrating his 25th birthday, didn't quite click with the bat. But, the defeat in the game didn't spoil celebrations in the dressing room, both for the series triumph and the stumper's birthday.

Pant took to Twitter to share a couple of pictures from his birthday celebrations. In the photographs, Pant had cake all over his face. Fair to say that the celebrations in the dressing room took place in a joyous mood.

"Yesterday was so overwhelming. A big thanks to all my friends, teammates, and fans for taking their time to wish me. It really meant a lot to me and I am very grateful for it," he tweeted.

Yesterday was so overwhelming. A big thanks to all my friends, teammates, and fans for taking their time to wish me. It really meant a lot to me and I am very grateful for it. pic.twitter.com/tfZk3f3uPW — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) October 5, 2022

Pant was a part of India's playing XI in all three T20Is but got to play in only one of them. He scored 27 runs in the third T20I before being dismissed. The wicket-keeper batter is no longer seen as a central figure in the shortest format.

Over the last few games, Dinesh Karthik has raised his stocks as a wicket-keeper batter, all because of his finishing abilities.

As much as Pant made a name for himself in red-ball cricket, the 25-year-old is yet to justify his talent in limited-overs cricket. Though Pant is a part of the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2022, it might be hard for him to break into the playing XI at the start of the campaign.