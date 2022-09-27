Former India head coach Ravi Shastri is completely enjoying his return to media commitments ever since completing his stint with the Indian cricket team. His energy and verve behind the mic has been appreciated by fans who are more than happy to have Shastri back in the commentary box.

Shastri has been flooding the social media with posts ever since he left the Indian cricket team's head coach's jobs and most of them are well appreciated by fans because of the "chill" factor these posts have.

Ahead of India's first T20I against South Africa, Shastri shared some photos of him having lunch with his friends at a restaurant near the Kovalam beach in Thiruvananthapuram.

Nothing like a propper Sadhya lunch on a chillax day in Kovalam with friends. Beautiful Kerala pic.twitter.com/TCfvZNSXkK — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 27, 2022

Promoted

India beat Australia 2-1 in a closely fought T20I series recently and will be looking to continue the momentum in the series against the Proteas.

It will be yet another opportunity for Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid to try out different combinations so that they know their best XI moving in to the T20 World Cup in Australia.