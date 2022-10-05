The No. 4 spot in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup is definitely sealed, all thanks to Suryakumar Yadav who has been in the form of his life in the shortest format. The batter is widely touted as the most important figure in India's batting unit in T20Is. But, the way Dinesh Karthik played at No. 4 position in the 3rd T20I against South Africa at Indore, albeit in a losing cause, even Surya was impressed. Lauding Karthik's knock, Suryakumar said that his No. 4 spot could in trouble because of the veteran wicket-keeper batter's innings.

In the final match of the series, the Indian team made a few changes in the team, with the likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar making way for Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

The team management also made a few changes in the batting line-up that saw Rishabh Pant opening with Rohit Sharma while Shreyas Iyer and Dinesh Karthik took the No. 3 and No. 4 spots respectively.

Batting second down, Karthik produced some beautiful T20 shots, scoring 46 runs from just 21 balls. Surya, who usually bats at No. 4, instead came out at No. 5 and was dismissed for 8 runs off just 6 balls.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony after the match, Suryakumar hailed Karthik for the way he batted and even joked that his No. 4 spot is under threat.

"Not really, I didn't check the stats (when asked if he knew he hit 50 sixes this calendar year). But I think that was the demand of the game. My friends send these things (stats and numbers) on WhatsApp, I don't follow it. The thought process was the same, I just wanted to enjoy. I had to take a step back and build a partnership with him. Didn't work today.

"DK needed some game time, and I think the way he batted, my number 4 is in trouble. I haven't thought much about it, but I am looking forward to it," Suryakumar said.

Considering how the wicket-keeper batter applied himself after being promoted in the batting order, Karthik surely has strengthened his chances for a bigger role in the Indian team at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.