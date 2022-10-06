After a successful conclusion of the 3-match T20I series against South Africa, the Indian cricket team shifts its focus to the ODI assignment. A couple of fresh faces like Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar have been drafted into the Indian team for the 3-match series. But, will they make their debuts in the opener itself.

While the two uncapped players are bound to be in the spotlight, courtesy of their exemplary performances in domestic cricket, a number of other youngsters would also look to impress in the absence of established stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, etc.

Here is what we think could be India's playing XI vs South Africa in the 1st ODI:

Shikhar Dhawan: Appointed as the team's skipper for the series, Shikhar Dhawan continues to remain an important player for the Indian team in the 50-over format. He would look to lead the team from the front and score some runs up top.

Shubman Gill: His performances in the series against West Indies and Zimbabwe were truly top of the world. Replicating the same form in the ODI series against South Africa would be Gill's primary target.

Shreyas Iyer: The absence of Virat Kohli has given Shreyas Iyer a golden opportunity to get some quality match practice. The middle-order batter, who is also among the reserves for the T20 World Cup 2022, needs to get his mojo back.

Sanju Samson: A hugely popular player among the masses but Sanju Samson hasn't yet become a regular in the Indian team in any of the three formats. In the series against South Africa, he is all but set to take up the wicket-keeper's role.

Rajat Patidar: After making a name for himself in the Indian Premier League with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Patidar showed his class in domestic cricket and was deservedly rewarded with an India call-up. The batter is likely to make his debut in the ODI series opener.

Rahul Tripathi: Another consistent performer in the IPL and domestic cricket, Tripathi is expected to be given the finisher's role in the ODI team. Chances have been rare but Tripathi surely needs to grab the ones that come.

Shardul Thakur: The past year or so, Shardul Thakur has fallen off the selectors' radar. With the senior players rested, the ODI series against South Africa is a big opportunity for him to make the world notice his skills again.

Kuldeep Yadav: Injury and form issues have over the last couple of years have really hurt Kuldeep's chances of featuring regularly in the Indian team. With an eye on the ODI World Cup 2023, the chinaman spinner has been given a great platform to showcase his abilities in the ODI series against South Africa.

Mohammed Siraj: A late inclusion in the Indian team for the South Africa T20Is, Mohammed Siraj knows what he can expect from the Proteas batters. With the chances of flying to Australia for the T20 World Cup still alive, Siraj needs to prove his qualities against South Africa.

Deepak Chahar: His qualities aren't hidden from anyone. With Japrit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami out, Chahar will be spearheading the Indian pace attack in the 3 ODIs.

Ravi Bishnoi: Since Yuzvendra Chahal isn't a part of the ODI series, Ravi Bishnoi is set to partner Kuldeep Yadav in the spin-bowling unit. The series offers a huge opportunity for Bishnoi to strengthen his case for a regular spot in the Indian team.

