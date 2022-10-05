India lost the final T20I to South Africa in Indore on Tuesday by a big margin but Rohit Sharma's team won the series 2-1 and are going into the T20 World Cup on the back of twin victories over the Proteas and reigning champions Australia. India is far from a settled bunch as they have several chinks in their armour but the group is an upbeat one under Rohit's leadership.

After the match in Indore, both Rohit and veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik were caught laughing and sharing some light hearted banter by the cameras.

Rohit was trying to take a batting guard and show Karthik something but the duo eventually agreed to disagree is what it seemed form the visuals as they both were laughing throughout.

Fans have liked the video and many of them have given their suggestions about what the conversation between the duo could be.

Watch video of Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik

Captain and finisher having a fun time after the series win. pic.twitter.com/i77ULym19o — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 5, 2022

Karthik played some key knocks in the two home series and could get the nod as the finisher in the team for the World Cup, ahead of Pant.

There were several moments through the two series when Rohit and Karthik were involved in animated discussions over DRS reviews, field settings etc.

India will hope that its experienced players come to the party when they take on Pakistan in their tournament opener in Melbourne on October 23.