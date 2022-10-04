Deepak Chahar could have added some drama to the 3rd T20I against South Africa at Indore but he decided against it. The Indian bowler stopped short of delivering his first ball of the 16th over as he gave Tristan Stubbs a warning at the non-striker's end for backing up too far. There was an exchange of eye-contact between the two players and Stubbs was left with a wry smile on his face.

The cameras quickly panned to Indian captain Rohit Sharma who had a smile on his face.

South Africa went on to post 227/3 in his 20 overs and Stubbs contributed with a 18-ball 23.

Promoted

There has been a heated debate in cricketing circles about the mode of dismissal recently after India's Deepti Sharma ran out England's Charlie Dean in an ODI recently. The rule books clearly state that a batter can be 'run-out' at the non-striker's end.

The video of Chahar's incident soon made it's way to the social media and it has led to some memes and funny reactions from fans. Let's take a look at some of them.