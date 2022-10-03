Rohit Sharma-led India have already sealed their first T20I series against South Africa at home by winning the first two games. However, the side will now aim to register a series sweep over the Proteas when the two sides meet for the third and final match of the series on Tuesday. As per reports, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been rested for the match that takes place at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. It is worth noting that this will be the last T20I game for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

When will India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I be played?

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I will be played on Tuesday, October 4.

Where will India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I be played?

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

When will India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I begin?

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I will begin at 7 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I?

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I be available for streaming?

Promoted

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotsar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)