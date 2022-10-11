India and South Africa will square off in the third and final ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. After losing the first game by 9 runs in Lucknow, Team India made a strong comeback in the third ODI, courtesy some fine knocks from Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, to beat the Proteas. While India look to clinch series, Delhi's unpredictable weather might play spoilsport. Notably, the National Capital has experienced heavy rainfall for the past two-three days.

So far, Delhi has witnessed 121.7 mm of rain in October, as per the Meteorological Department.

And as per Accuweather, there will be 63 per cent cloud cover on Tuesday, with 40 per cent probablity of precipitation.

The temperature is also expected to fluctuate between 21-29 degree celsius.

Meanwhile, in the second ODI, Shreyas Iyer's ton and Ishan Kishan's flamboyant 93 saw India making mockery of a 279-run target set by South Africa in the second ODI at JSCA International Stadium, Complex in Ranchi on Sunday.

India were 48 for 2 at one stage after losing both their openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill, but a 161-run stand between Iyer and Kishan helped India reach home with 25 balls to spare.

Earlier, Aiden Markram (79) and Reeza Hendricks (74) had helped South Africa post 278 for 7 in 50 overs.

Mohammed Siraj impressed with figures of 3 for 38 in 10 overs, while Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur claimed a wicket apiece.

South Africa's stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj had opted to bat first against India in the game.