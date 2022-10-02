Rohit Sharma-led Team India would look to carry forward their winning momentum and gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against South Africa when both teams square off in the second T20I on Sunday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The hosts had comfortably won the first T20I after restricting South Africa to 106/8 in 20 overs. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav then hit fifties to take Team India over the line. It would be interesting to see if Team India makes any changes to their playing XI and whether Yuzvendra Chahal gets a look in.

When will India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I be played?

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, October 2.

Where will India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I be played?

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati

When will India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I begin?

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I will begin at 7 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I?

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I be available for streaming?

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I will be available for streaming on Disney + Hotsar.

