India and South Africa meet each other for the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. The match is set to take place at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. It is a must-win game for the hosts as they lost the first ODI against the Proteas in Lucknow by 9 runs. South Africa posted 249 for 4 in a rain-curtailed 40 overs-a-side game before they stopped India at 240 for 9, despite Sanju Samson's fighting 86 not out off 63 balls.

India will look for an improved batting show as a unit when they take on the Proteas on Sunday, while the full-time fast bowlers would be looking for a better performance in the second ODI.

When will the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa be played?

The second ODI between India and South Africa will be played on Sunday, October 9.

Where will the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa be played?

The second ODI between India and South Africa will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

What time will the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa begin?

The second ODI between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa?

The second ODI between India and South Africa will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa be available for streaming?

The second ODI between India and South Africa will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)