A second-string Indian side will square off against South Africa in the three-match ODI series beginning Thursday in Lucknow. The hosts would be led by Shikhar Dhawan and the squad has the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Rajat Patidar and Kuldeep Yadav in the squad. It would be interesting to see if the likes of Patidar and Mukesh Kumar are handed their maiden ODI caps in the series. In the first ODI, there are chances of rain so it would be interesting to see if the game gets truncated. The practice of the Indian team was cancelled on Wednesday due to downpour in Lucknow. As the second-string side gets ready to square off against South Africa, it is important to mention that the main side has left for Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

When will the 1st ODI between India and South Africa be played?

The first ODI between India and South Africa will be played on Thursday, October 6.

Where will the 1st ODI between India and South Africa be played?

The 1st ODI between India and South Africa will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will the 1st ODI between India and South Africa begin?

The 1st ODI between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st ODI between India and South Africa?

The 1st ODI between India and South Africa will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the 1st ODI between India and South Africa be available for streaming?

Promoted

The 1st ODI between India and South Africa will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)