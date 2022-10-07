Right-handed batter Sanju Samson played one of the most defining knocks of his short international career as he played an unbeaten knock of 86, but this was not enough to take Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India over the line against South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Needing 30 runs in the final over, Samson kept the hosts in the game till the third ball of the over, but as soon as he missed the fourth ball, the game was done and dusted for Team India.

In the end, Samson remained unbeaten on 86 with the help of 9 fours and 3 sixes. India finally stumbled to a 9-run defeat in the first ODI. Speaking after the game, Sanju gave an insight into his thought process and the plan against Tabraiz Shamsi.

"It is always nice to spend some time in the middle and we always play to take our team over the line. I missed connecting two shots, next time I will work even harder. But I am satisfied with my contribution. Their bowlers were going about things nicely, Tabraiz Shamsi was a little expensive today so we felt we can target them," said Samson during a post-match press conference.

"We knew he would bowl the last over, I knew if I had to get 24 runs in the final over, I can hit four sixes. I was taking the game deep, the plan was this only and the batters responded nicely," he added.

Further talking about the game, Samson said: "It is always nice to spend some time in the middle and we always play to take our team over the line. I missed connecting two shots, next time I will work even harder. But I am satisfied with my contribution."

"Their bowlers were going about things nicely, Tabraiz Shamsi was a little expensive today so we felt we can target them. We knew he would bowl the last over, I knew if I had to get 24 runs in the final over, I can hit four sixes. I was taking the game deep, the plan was this only and the batters responded nicely," he added.

Promoted

Earlier, South Africa had posted 249/4 in 40 overs after the match was truncated due to rain. David Miller and Henrich Klaasen remained unbeaten on 75 and 74 respectively.

"We have some space to improve but we also need to look at the batters we are bowling too. I think David Miller is the best finisher in the world at the moment, bowling against him on this ground was very challenging," said Samson.

