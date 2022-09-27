Sanju Samson's name was widely discussed ahead of Indian squad selection for the T20 World Cup in Australia. However, the talented wicketkeeper-batter did not make it to the squad. With less than a month to go for the 2022 T20 World Cup, the Indian cricket team has entered the final phase of its preparation. Starting Wednesday, the Rohit Sharma-led side will play its last series ahead of the marquee event in Australia. India's three-match contest against South Africa starts in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala - Samson's home state. While he is not part of the India squad for the South Africa series, his fan-following was evident from a recent video that has gone viral on social media.

In the video, batter Suryakumar Yadav can be seen showing fans a photo of Sanju Samson while sitting in the team bus. The crowd went berserk seeing Samson's photo then.

Watch the viral video here:

While the South African team arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, Rohit Sharma and company reached the state capital on the following day. The Greenfield International Stadium has a capacity of 55,000 seats. The rates for the upper-tier, pavilion and KCA grandstand are Rs 1,500, Rs 2,750 and Rs 6,000 respectively. The tickets for the KCA grandstand seats would include expenses for food.

The remaining two T20Is between India and South Africa will be played in Guwahati (October 2) and Indore (October 4). The two sides will then play a three-match ODI series, starting October 4.

Talking about recent form, India defeated Australia 2-1 in a three-match T20I series at home. They had lost the first game by 4 wickets but made a good comeback to win the remaining two matches and seal the series. Meanwhile, South Africa arrive in India after losing a three-match Test series 1-2 to England on latter's home soil.

