Young explosive batter Prithvi Shaw was once again left out as India on Sunday announced their squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa that is set to start on Thursday. The 22-year-old took to Instagram later in the day to share a cryptic message on his stories, that has since gone viral on social media. "Don't trust their words, trust their actions, because actions will prove why words are meaningless," he wrote in the message shared on Instagram stories.

Shaw, who burst into the international scene with his aggressive batting at the top of the order, and has consistently shown his abilities in the Indian Premier League as well as domestic matches, last played for India in July 2021, during their tour of Sri Lanka.

Despite a promising start to his international career, a suspension for using banned substances made he was out of action for a while, and since then, he has not quite been able to work his way back into the Indian team.

He has played just five Tests, six ODIs and a single T20I for India.

While he has a highest score of 49 in ODIs, he has racked up one century and two half-centuries in the longest format.

His only T20I innings ended in a golden duck.

His last match came for India A against New Zealand A in the 50-over series last month, and he smashed 77 off 48 deliveries to help his team clinch the series.

However, India opted for the likes of stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan, in-form Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad for the top order against South Africa.