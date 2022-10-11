IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Updates: The toss for the third ODI between India and South Africa has been delayed due to wet outfield and the pitch inspection will take place at 1:30 PM. With the series tied at 1-1, India take on South Africa in the third and final ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. However, there are high chances that the rain might play spoilsportAfter a narrow defeat in series opener, India made a strong comeback in the second ODI to level the series. Shreyas Iyer's second ODI century and Ishan Kishan's flamboyant 93 saw India making mockery of a 279-run target set by the Proteas. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Probable XI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Here are the LIVE score updates of 3rd ODI Match between India and South Africa straight from the Arun Jaitley Stadium