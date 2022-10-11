India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Wet Outfield Delays Toss In Delhi, Inspection At 1:30 PM
IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Updates: With the series tied at 1-1, India take on South Africa in the third and final ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Updates: The toss for the third ODI between India and South Africa has been delayed due to wet outfield and the pitch inspection will take place at 1:30 PM. With the series tied at 1-1, India take on South Africa in the third and final ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. However, there are high chances that the rain might play spoilsportAfter a narrow defeat in series opener, India made a strong comeback in the second ODI to level the series. Shreyas Iyer's second ODI century and Ishan Kishan's flamboyant 93 saw India making mockery of a 279-run target set by the Proteas. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj
South Africa Probable XI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Here are the LIVE score updates of 3rd ODI Match between India and South Africa straight from the Arun Jaitley Stadium
- 13:15 (IST)IND vs SA: SANJU THE FINISHERSanju Samson revealed that he has been given the role of a finisher by the management, and he has been trying to fulfill that for a year.
- 13:07 (IST)Ind vs SA: Supersoppers at workSuppersoppers at work and they are trying their best to dry the outfield. Inspection at 1:30 and it needs to be seen what the match officials decide
- 12:57 (IST)Hardik Pandya's birthdayHere's how the Indian team, who is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup, celebrated Hardik Pandya's birthday
Many many happy returns of the day @hardikpandya7. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/EpyTMsGEGK— BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2022
- 12:51 (IST)IND vs SA: Toss delayed due to wet outfieldToss has been delayed due to wet outfield. Official inspection to take place at 1:30 PM
- 12:45 (IST)IND vs SA: Will Temba Bavuma return?Temba Bavuma had missed the second ODI due to a niggle, and it needs to be seen whether he is fit for the decider or not
- 12:24 (IST)IND vs SA: India's predicted XI?Will India make any changes to the winning combination?
- 12:21 (IST)Ind vs SA: Will weather play spoilsport?It has been raining since three days continuously in Delhi. The sun is out currently but it needs to be seen whether the outfield is in perfect condition or not for the match to start on time
- 12:20 (IST)Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to our Live coverage of 3rd ODI between India and South Africa. Toss at 1 with live action to begin at 1:30 P MStay tuned...