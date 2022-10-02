India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I, Live Score Updates: KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma look to put a solid opening stand against South Africa in the second T20I match at Guwahati. Earlier, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the game. Rohit Sharma-led Team India look to gain an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series, while the Proteas eye a series-levelling win. In the first T20I, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar swung the ball upfront, and South Africa batters had no answers. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav then hit fifties to take India over the line. South Africa would also hope for a much better show in the second T20I. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Here are the LIVE score updates of 2nd T20I Match between India and South Africa straight from Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati