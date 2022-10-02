India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Rahul, Rohit Eye A Solid Partnership For India vs South Africa
IND vs SA live score Updates: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has invited India to bat first at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday.
India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I, Live Score Updates: KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma look to put a solid opening stand against South Africa in the second T20I match at Guwahati. Earlier, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the game. Rohit Sharma-led Team India look to gain an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series, while the Proteas eye a series-levelling win. In the first T20I, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar swung the ball upfront, and South Africa batters had no answers. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav then hit fifties to take India over the line. South Africa would also hope for a much better show in the second T20I. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
- 19:18 (IST)IND vs SA T20 Match: SIX!A pure beauty from KL Rahul this is! Parnell bowled on his pads and Rahul flicked the ball nonchalantly for a big six on square leg.IND 27/0 (3.1)
- 19:15 (IST)IND vs SA T20 Match: SIX!Okay! Here is the first six of the night. Lungi Ngidi saw Rohit advancing down the track and thus bowled an off-cutter but you need to give credit to the Indian skipper as he still timed the ball well and lofted it over the mid-on for a six.IND 21/0 (2.3)
- 19:13 (IST)Live Score: What a ball! But poor luck for ParnellWayne Parnell almost got the wicket of KL Rahul as the batter got a big inside edge on his inwinging delivery. But to Parnell's poor luck, the ball missed the stumps and ran to the fine leg boundary instead.IND 15/0 (2)
- 19:09 (IST)Live Score Updates: Injury scareRohit Sharma has injured his thumb while playing the scoop-shot. The physio is currently checking him. The India skipper gets some medication and the game is set to resume now.
- 19:07 (IST)IND vs SA: FOUR!A premeditated scoop-shot from Rohit Sharma for a four! He was expecting the ball to come into him and hence attemped the shot. The ball took the edge of his bat and ran for a four over the first slip.IND 10/0 (1.3)
- 19:02 (IST)India vs South Africa: Four! What a start for India!KL Rahul has started the Indian innings with a four on the off side. Kagiso Rabada is the bowler while India skipper Rohit Sharma is at the non-striker's end.IND 4/0 (0.1)
- 18:53 (IST)IND vs SA: One change for South AfricaSouth Africa have roped in Lungi Ngidi for Tabraiz Shamsi in the playing XI. Notably, Shamsi had conceded 27 runs without taking any wicket in 2.4 overs he bowled in the first T20I against India.
- 18:49 (IST)India vs South Africa: India unchangedIndia are playing with the same team that won the first T20I against South Africa by 8 wickets. However, this time they will have to set a target rather than chasing one. Let's see how it fares!
- 18:37 (IST)IND vs SA T20 Match: Playing XIsIndia: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep SinghSouth Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
- 18:32 (IST)IND vs SA: South Africa to bowl firstSouth Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the second T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
- 18:30 (IST)IND vs SA T20 Match: Toss coming nextWe are just seconds away from the toss of the second T20I match between India and South Africa. Who won the toss? Who has been rested? Who is playing? You will get all the asnwers soon. Stay connected for the toss result and the playing XIs...
- 18:13 (IST)India vs South Africa: In case you missed itJasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ongoing series against South Africa due to back injury. He has been replaced by Mohammad Siraj. Bumrah's participation for the T20 World Cup in Australia is also doubtful. Click here to the know latest update on the pacer.
- 18:05 (IST)IND vs SA Live: A must-win game for South AfricaIndia had won the first game by 8 wickets and hence, they lead this three-match series 1-0. The Proteas have to win this game at all cost if they wish to stay alive in this series.
- 17:50 (IST)Will India look to bat first?Batting first has provided problems to the Indian side of late, so they should ideally look to bat first and gain practice ahead of the T20 World Cup. But will the management take that call?
- 17:46 (IST)2nd T20I: Will South Africa make any change to their lineup?South Africa played poorly in the first T20I. Batting and bowling did not work for the visitors and it needs to be seen whether they make any changes to their lineup for the second game or not
- 17:40 (IST)What should be India's ideal playing XI?It would be interesting to see if Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the lineup in place of Ravichandran Ashwin.
