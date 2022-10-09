India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Janneman Malan, Beauran Hendricks Look To Rebuild For South Africa
India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: Mohammed Siraj provided the first breakthrough to India as he dismissed Quinton de Kock in the third over of the innings. Earlier, South Africa's stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second ODI. Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed are playing this game for the hosts. India will look to level the three-match series when they take the field against South Africa in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. It is a must-win game for the hosts as they lost the first ODI against the Proteas in Lucknow by 9 runs. South Africa posted 249 for 4 in a rain-curtailed 40 overs-a-side game before they stopped India at 240 for 9, despite Sanju Samson's fighting 86 not out. India will look for an improved batting and bowling show as a unit when they take on the Proteas on Sunday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan
South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
- 14:00 (IST)Ind vs SA: FOUR! Malan on fireBack-to-back boundaries for Janneman Malan and South Africa are starting to accelerate. South Africa 33/1 after 7 overs
- 13:53 (IST)Ind vs SA: FOUR! Superb footworkSuperb footwork brings about another boundary for Janneman Malan. SA 23/1 in 5.3 overs
- 13:49 (IST)Ind vs SA: FOUR!Four! Janneman Malan punches the ball, timing is superb and the ball races for a boundary. SA 14/1 in 4.2 overs
- 13:41 (IST)IND vs SA: Siraj strikes earlyMohammed Siraj provides an early breakthrough to India. Quinton de Kock plays on, South Africa 7/1
- 13:29 (IST)Ind vs SA: Mohammed Siraj with the new ballMohammed Siraj is brought into the attack straight away and he will be bowling with the new ball. And the first ball is dispatched for a boundary by Quinton de Kock. What a start for SA
- 13:28 (IST)Live action about to beginThe live action is about to start. Can India level the series or will it be South Africa running away with the series? Wickets with the new ball, the key for the hosts.
- 13:03 (IST)Two changes for Team IndiaIndia make two changes to their playing XI. Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed are playing this game for the hosts.
- 13:03 (IST)South Africa win tossSouth Africa's stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj wins the toss, opts to bat vs India in the second ODI
- 12:57 (IST)Shahbaz Ahmed makes debutShahbaz Ahmed gets his maiden ODI cap and he will be making his ODI debut for Team India
- 12:47 (IST)Will Rajat Patidar get a chance?It would be interesting to see if Rajat Patidar makes his debut in the second ODI. Ruturaj Gaikwad looked completely at sea in the first ODI, scoring 19 off 42 balls. So one needs to wait and see if Patidar replaces Gaikwad for this all important match
- 12:28 (IST)Deepak Chahar ruled out of ODI seriesMeanwhile, Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series and he is back at the National Cricket Academy. Washington Sundar has been named as his replacement
- 12:25 (IST)What would be India's ideal playing XI?In the first ODI, the bowlers were unable to rise to the challenge so it needs to be seen whether the hosts make any changes to their playing XI
- 12:23 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa. Toss at 1 PM with live action to begin at 1:30. Stay tuned...