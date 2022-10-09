India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: Mohammed Siraj provided the first breakthrough to India as he dismissed Quinton de Kock in the third over of the innings. Earlier, South Africa's stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second ODI. Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed are playing this game for the hosts. India will look to level the three-match series when they take the field against South Africa in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. It is a must-win game for the hosts as they lost the first ODI against the Proteas in Lucknow by 9 runs. South Africa posted 249 for 4 in a rain-curtailed 40 overs-a-side game before they stopped India at 240 for 9, despite Sanju Samson's fighting 86 not out. India will look for an improved batting and bowling show as a unit when they take on the Proteas on Sunday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Here are the LIVE score updates of 2nd ODI Match between India and South Africa straight from JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi